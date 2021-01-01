Dog walkers asked to help protect upland wildlife

Dog owners are reminded to keep their pets on leads at all times when visiting uplands to avoid disturbing endangered ground nesting birds and livestock.

Upland sheep are beginning to lamb and ground nesting birds including endangered species such as curlew and hen harrier will soon be nesting and if disturbed could abandon their nest.

As the lambing season is also well underway people are urged to consider how their actions can negatively impact both livestock and wildlife. People are reminded they can continue to walk their dogs, if kept under control, in our plantations or glens as an alternative during coming months.

Under the Wildlife Act (WLA) 1990 it is an offence to intentionally or recklessly disturb nesting birds and anyone found doing so could face a maximum fine of £10,000.

Geoffrey Boot MHK, Minister for the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture said:

‘While the Government encourages people to visit our beautiful countryside we ask people to respect the wildlife they share it with. This is a year-round concern but of particular importance during breeding and lambing season which runs until August.’

The most recent lockdown has again led to large increase in the number of people visiting the uplands, the vast majority of whom enjoy the relatively unrestricted access to the Government’s upland estate in a responsible manner. However, Government land tenants have reported a number of incidents where dogs have been running free on the hills and amongst livestock. There have also been reports of people leaving piles of used dog poo bags and other litter on the ground near gateways.

Minister Boot, added: