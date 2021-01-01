Chief Minister’s statement on the death of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

It was with great sadness that I learned of the death of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh.

Throughout his life the Duke of Edinburgh had a profound impact on national life, including here in the Isle of Man, not least through the Duke of Edinburgh Awards.

His Royal Highness visited the Island on a number of occasions and many in our community will have fond memories of meeting him.

On behalf of the Isle of Man Government I extend my sincerest condolences to Her Majesty The Queen and to the whole of the Royal Family.