VAT returns and payments

Many businesses and individuals are experiencing additional pressure due to this year’s COVID-19 lockdowns. If you have a VAT return that is due to be submitted and/or a liability that you don’t think you are going to be able to pay, please contact the Debt Management Unit at DMU.Customs@gov.im and explain your situation. There are alternative arrangements that can be agreed to help businesses and individuals who need support at this time.

There is already a payment scheme available for VAT deferrals relating to February, March and April 2020, businesses and individuals affected have until 21 June 2021 to agree a payment plan for those periods.

The late submission of a VAT return or the late/non-payment of VAT liability normally results in a penalty being imposed and whilst it may not be possible to prevent this the Customs & Excise Division will work with businesses and individuals to try and prevent additional charges being levied.

Customs and Excise Division can be contacted on 648100.