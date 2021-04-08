Dr Allinson's statement on COVID-19 - 08 April 2021

Thank you.

Earlier this week the Chief Minister outlined our plans for a phased return to school next week.

We intend to pick up from where we were at the start of this outbreak in early March.

Teachers will be returning to their schools on Monday 12th to get them ready after Easter and UCM will re-open for staff.

On Tuesday 13th our Primary schools will welcome back vulnerable children and those of essential workers.

We are asking every parent to only send their child into primary school if they are an essential worker, they have to attend their place of work and they have no alternative childcare provision available.

Our Secondary schools will be contacting selected Year 11 and 13 students to welcome them back on Tuesday 13st April.

These year groups have been prioritised due to the cancellation of summer exams and to allow them to work with teachers to complete the assessments that will determine their summer grades by May.

Students in these year groups should only attend after they have been contacted by their school.

We have been working with our teachers to ensure schools are safe.

To deal with any risk, social distancing, hand washing, increased ventilation and face coverings where appropriate will be encouraged.

But if you or your child are unwell please stay at home and if you have any COVID symptoms please phone 111 for advice.

Our aim is for all children and young people to return to school from Monday 19th April.

This decision will be made by the Council of Ministers next week and will depend on the latest data and advice from Public Health.

Childminders, nurseries and playgroups are in a similar position and Government is working with providers to ensure their reopening is aligned with schools.

Parents are reminded of the other childcare options available to them such as friends and family as we edge out of the current lockdown which has been so effective in supressing this outbreak.

Thank you Chief Minister.