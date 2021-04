One new case of COVID-19 has been detected in the Isle of Man which can be linked to a known source of transmission.

The individual is self-isolating, along with members of their household and further tests will be offered. Contact tracing continues.

The current number of active cases of COVID-19 on the Island is 109, with one person in hospital.

The dashboard displaying the latest COVID-19 statistics has been updated as of 4pm and can be found here.