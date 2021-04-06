Financial Sanctions: Central African Republic

This news release is issued in respect of the financial sanctions in place against the Central African Republic.

The Central African Republic (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 (S.I. 2020/616) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies engaging in or providing support for acts that undermine the peace, stability or security of the Central African Republic. The Central African Republic (Sanctions) EU Exit) Regulations 2020 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Central African Republic Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [SD 2020/0481]

On 6 April 2021 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List.

The following entry has been removed from the Consolidated List and is no longer subject to an asset freeze.

• BUREAU D'ACHAT DE DIAMANT EN CENTRAFRIQUE/KARDIAM (Group ID: 13274)

Full details can be found in the attached Annex.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to the Central African Republic and links to the UK’s Consolidated List of individuals and entities subject to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website