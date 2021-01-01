Snaefell Surgery will remain open

Thanks to overwhelming support from their patients, Snaefell GP practice located in the South Douglas area will remain open.

Minister for Health and Social Care David Ashford said,

'The department is delighted at this positive outcome, which is great news and ends a period of uncertainty for Snaefell Surgery’s patients. I thank all those involved in finding a solution.'

The team at Snaefell Surgery has a history of striving to provide excellent patient care to their 5,400 patients. They have recently recruited two part time GP partners and an advanced nurse practitioner to complement their staff skill mix.

Practice Manager Robin Hynes said:

'We feel reassured enough at present that we have adequate funding to continue to provide the friendly and efficient service that our patients deserve.'