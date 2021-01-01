Isle of Man schools could reopen after Easter

Schools could reopen to all children after the Easter holidays if the number of coronavirus cases continues to fall in the Isle of Man.

All educational and early year settings closed on Wednesday 3 March due to rising cases including some pupils and school staff.

Currently the Isle of Man Government plans to begin lifting some restrictions on Tuesday 6 April and it is proposed that all schools and University College Isle of Man (UCM) will reopen on Monday 12 April - as long as Public Health agree it is safe.

If community infection rates remain a concern, then a phased approach will be used starting with vulnerable children and those of essential workers. Priority will also be given to young people in Years 11 and 13 who need to complete important work after all summer exams were cancelled earlier this month.

Dr Alex Allinson MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said:

‘I know it has been a difficult time and I thank everyone for their patience. The health and wellbeing of pupils and staff is our main priority and any decision to welcome them back will follow the latest health data and clinical advice.’

The Isle of Man Government is working closely with headteachers to develop clear strategies to safeguard returning pupils and staff and remote learning will continue to be provided until schools reopen.

Childminders, nurseries and playgroups are in a similar position and Government is working with childcare providers to ensure their reopening is aligned with that of schools.