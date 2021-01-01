Construction to replace Pulrose Bridge to begin

Following the completion of the final approval processes, the major project to replace the river bridge in Pulrose has progressed onto the construction phase. The scheme, which will be completed in time for the bridge to be in use for TT 2022, will replace the existing bridge structure, improve the highway, reduce the risk of flooding and protect vital infrastructure including the Island’s main power station. Additional COVID-19 protocols will ensure that work can be undertaken safely and fully in accordance with COVID-19 regulations and guidance.

Once COVID-19 restrictions allow, the initial works will begin, which will include;

A temporary entrance into the Bowl car park - once completed, this entrance will allow access to the car park and the outside facilities of the National Sports Centre from Peel Road throughout the project.

A temporary entrance to access the Riverside Trading Estate - once completed, the businesses on the estate will be accessed via an entrance next to the Advanced Engineering Training Centre in Hills Meadow (off Peel Road).

All businesses on the Riverside Trading Estate will continue to operate as usual and the Department asks that the public continue to support them.

Road closure

Following today’s announcement by Chief Minister Howard Quayle MHK that construction can return next week, Pulrose Road will close to traffic from 9.30am Tuesday 6 April while the new entrances are being created and test trenches are being dug in the bridge’s structure, remaining closed for the duration of the works. Clearly signed diversions will be in place to direct traffic via Peel Road or Groves Road.

Access to Pulrose Golf Club, Middle River Trading Estate, National Sports Centre, Pulrose housing estate will be via Groves Road. Access to Riverside Trading Estate and the Bowl will be via Peel Road.

Access for pedestrians will be available between Peel Road and Pulrose, and between the Bowl car park and Riverside Trading Estate.

Bus service

bus vannin has planned amendments to its routes to ensure that its services continue to meet the needs of the public living in Pulrose. The amended services will be published on https://www.iombusandrail.im/ when they come into effect.

Quarterbridge roundabout

There will be an increase in traffic through Quarterbridge roundabout and Peel Road, to and from destinations in the south of the Island. This will be alleviated by temporary arrangements near the McDonalds restaurant, where traffic in the eastbound lane will be prohibited from turning right, across the westbound lane and all vehicles leaving McDonalds will be directed west towards Quarterbridge roundabout. This arrangement was successful following the first lockdown period and improved traffic flow. Traffic lights on Peel Road and New Castletown Road will be optimised to take the new arrangements into account. Diversion signage will be in place as far out as the junction with Kewaigue and Cooil Road to remind travellers from the south heading into lower Douglas that there is the option to come into Douglas via Kewaigue and the Old Castletown Road.

The Quarterbridge Road carriageway and footpath refurbishment scheme is almost complete. Quarterbridge Road is currently one way north. This orientation was decided upon in order to minimise the impact on traffic flow at the Quarterbridge roundabouts. During the period of overlap between the two schemes it should be noted that the closure of Pulrose Road, and Quarterbridge Road being one way will not significantly impact on each other. The ongoing lockdown has also significantly reduced traffic volumes throughout this area.

Infrastructure Minister Tim Baker MHK said:

‘I am pleased that the scheme to replace the river bridge at Pulrose has progressed to the construction phase as it will safeguard critical elements of our Island’s infrastructure including Douglas Power Station. Given the critical nature of the scheme I want work to progress without further delay. ‘This is a complex project and a lot of hard work has gone into its design and planning. It has been a collaborative process involving the Department, Manx Utilities, Manx Gas, the telecoms companies and Douglas Borough Council. I know the team has worked very hard to ensure that the impact on residents and businesses in the area, and the travelling public, is kept to a minimum. The Department looks forward to working with our Principal Contractor in the construction phase of the scheme.’

Local Company Paul Carey & Sons Ltd has been appointed Principal Contractors for the scheme following a competitive tender process.