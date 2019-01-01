Sky lantern warning ahead of New Year

Isle of Man residents have been warned about the potential dangers of using sky lanterns in the festive period.

The Isle of Man Office of Fair Trading (IoM FT) and the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service (IoM FRS) say lanterns are still being used, despite their sale being made illegal on the Island in 2015.

Usually made from paper supported by a wire frame, the lanterns are carried into the sky by heat from a flame and can travel huge distances.

In a joint statement the IoM OFT and the IOMFRS said they can present a significant fire risk on landing. They also warned they can present a threat to wildlife and livestock, damage crops, produce litter and risk personal safety.

The lit lanterns have also been confused as flares leading to false call outs for the RNLI and aviation issues.

Chief Fire Officer, Kevin Groom, said: