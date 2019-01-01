Cystic fibrosis drugs to be funded for Island patients

Cystic fibrosis sufferers in the Isle of Man are to benefit from three medicines to be made available through the health service within weeks. A decision to fund the treatments will give cystic fibrosis patients full, free access to Orkambi, Symkevi and Kalydeco, which are licensed for a range of indications.

The decision was made by the Minister for Health and Social Care David Ashford who has confirmed that clinicians will be able to prescribe once the ordering process has been established.

Minister Ashford said:

‘l am delighted we are able to make these medicines available for the benefit of sufferers of this debilitating condition. We believe the treatments will be suitable for up to 20 patients with cystic fibrosis and I am hopeful they will improve their quality of life. I have informed representatives of CF charities in the Island of the decision, and will keep them updated. We will obtain the medicines through the manufacturer’s suppliers and I anticipate the treatments will be available in the Island by mid-January.’

The treatments became available in the UK in October after NHS England reached a commercial agreement with the drug company Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The treatments are still undergoing full appraisal by the National Institute for Clinical Excellence NICE, a process in which the manufacturer and the NHS are working closely together to collect evidence. In the meantime, the drugs have been made available throughout the British Isles, including now in the Isle of Man.