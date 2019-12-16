Finch Road one-way reversal to accommodate Church Road Marina closure from 5 January 2020

Church Road Marina will close after Christmas, from 5 January until the end of February 2020, to enable the installation of gas and water connections and other associated ducting.

It will be closed from the entrance to Market Street, although pedestrians will be still able to use the route to access Douglas Promenade.



To accommodate the closure, the existing one-way traffic flow on Finch Road will be reversed. This is required to provide safe access for heavy goods vehicles to make deliveries via Market Street.

Parking on Finch Road will be maintained, only facing the opposite direction. The entrance and exit to Chester Street car park will be unaffected and traffic flows on adjacent roads will remain the same



The north-bound bus stop on Prospect Hill will move slightly further up the hill and all parking will be suspended on that side of the highway.

Motorists are advised to be aware of this change as it will come into force at the start of the first full working week after the new year.



For further information, call the project team on +44 1624 686363 or email myprom@gov.im