Closure of Government Offices over Christmas & New Year Period

Members of the public are asked to note that most Government Offices will be closed on the following days over the Christmas and New Year period:

Wednesday 25 December 2019, Thursday 26 December 2019, Friday 27 December 2019, Wednesday 1 January 2020

In addition, the following special arrangements apply:

Commissioners, for the registration of births and deaths

Douglas – will close at 4pm on Tuesday 24 December 2019.

Closed Wednesday 25 and Thursday 26 December 2019.

Open Friday 27 December 2019 from 10am – 3pm.

Open as normal on Monday 30 December 2019 and will close at 4pm on Tuesday 31 December 2019.

Closed Wednesday 1 January 2020. Normal hours from Thursday 2 January 2020.

Castletown

Ramsey

Closed on Wednesday 25 and Thursday 26 December 2019 and Wednesday 1 and Thursday 2 January 2020. Open all other days.

Peel – the Town Hall will officially close between 5pm on Friday 20 December 2019 and 9am on Thursday 2 January 2020.

Social Security, Ramsey Office

Closed Monday 23 December 2019 to Friday 27 December 2019 inclusive.

Closed Tuesday 31 December 2019, re-opens on Thursday 2 January 2020.

Social Security and Housing, Markwell House

Counter closes at 2.30pm on Tuesday 24 December 2019 and 3.30pm on Tuesday 31 December 2019.

Passport, Immigration and Nationality Office

Counters close at 3.30pm on Tuesday 24 December and Tuesday 31 December 2019.

Welcome Centre

Will close at 4pm on Tuesday 24 December 2019.

Closed on Wednesday 25 December and Thursday 26 December 2019.

Open Friday 27 December 2019 8am – 4pm.

Open Saturday 28 December 2019 8am – 6pm.

Closed Sunday 29 December 2019.

Open Monday 30 December 2019 8am – 6pm and Tuesday 31 December 2019 8am – 4pm.

Closed on Wednesday 1 January 2020 and will re-open on Thursday 2 January 2020.

Vehicle Test Centre

Will close at 4.pm on Tuesday 24 December 2019 and re-open on Thursday 2 January 2020.

Poortown and Stoney Mountain Quarries

Will close at 3.30pm on Friday 20 December 2019 and re-open on Monday 6 January 2020.

Airport and Sea Terminal

Closed on Wednesday, 25 December 2019.

On Tuesday 24 December 2019 and Tuesday 31 December 2019 closing times for all other public counters will be 4pm.