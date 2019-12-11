Deadline to pay outstanding tax: 6 January 2020

Payment of any outstanding amounts for 2018/19 personal tax assessments and 2019/20 payment on account notices are due on 6 January 2020 - less than a month away.

There are several ways to pay tax bills, including an online service payment facility which allows people to avoid potentially large queues at the Income Tax Division office as the payment date approaches.

Anyone who is interested should register for Government Online Services and then follow the links to enrol for Tax Services. Assistance can also be provided in completing the process either in person at the Income Tax Division or by telephoning +44 1624 685400.