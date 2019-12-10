Isle of Man Food & Drink Festival boosts local economy

An exhibitor and visitor research report, compiled by The Marketing Partnership, finds that the annual Isle of Man Food & Drink Festival is worth an estimated £225,000 to the local economy.

The festival has been running for eleven years and continues to go from strength to strength. Selasi Gbormittah – famous for his flamboyancy in The Great British Bake Off – alongside more than 60 local exhibitors and approximately 8,000 people were welcomed to the Villa Marina Gardens during the two-day event.

Geoffrey Boot MHK, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, said:

‘The event continues to represent an important opportunity for exhibitors to raise their profile as they contribute to the objectives of the Food Matters strategy to grow the value of our Isle of Man food and drink sector, that is now worth over £100 million to the economy. ‘The report, commissioned to explore the economic impact of the Festival, gives a firm indication of the desire to sample and purchase local foods during the showcase event, which in turn builds on the reputation and reach of our Island’s products.’

The research shows that three quarters of visitors continue to see the Festival as an opportunity to buy local food to take home and to sample products.

Having attended this year, 94% of visitors agreed that they were more likely to visit the Isle of Man Food & Drink Festival in future years.

For the third year, producers were encouraged to display the Isle of Man Provenance label, introduced in 2017 to indicate produce that is grown, reared, caught and processed in the Isle of Man , or contains mostly Manx ingredients.

The report shows that 83% of visitors stated they felt it was important for the Island’s food products to display the Isle of Man Provenance label, with 99% agreeing that the quality of local produce is good and 92% feeling that products were good value for money.

Feedback continues to highlight that the Festival is a great day out with a relaxed atmosphere.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for the next event, set to take place at the Villa Marina on 19 and 20 September 2020. Exhibitor applications can be made in the New Year via https://www.iomfoodanddrink.com/festival/.