Biosphere Partners contribute to a sustainable future

Organisations that Partner UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man are contributing to a sustainable future for our Island and our planet.

The Isle of Man is the only ‘entire nation’ UNESCO Biosphere.

The programme connects people to nature, encourages sustainable practice and celebrates our sense of place.

Businesses, charities, community groups, schools, local authorities and Government Departments take the ‘Biosphere Pledge’ to do what they can to protect natural resources, make a positive environmental impact, develop the economy sustainably, support and promote cultural heritage, engage with the community and promote the Biosphere.

Howard Quayle MHK, Chief Minister, chairman of the UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man Stakeholder Partnership Group, welcomed the 200th Biosphere Partner, Kestrel Insurance, which has offices in Douglas, Onchan, Ramsey and Peel.

The Chief Minister said:

‘Our Government has pledged that we will work for a more sustainable Island and each of us has a part to play in that. ‘We are delighted that so many organisations sign up to Partner our UNESCO Biosphere and take our Biosphere Pledge. ‘The Pledge celebrates what organisations are already doing and is a catalyst for them to strive to do even more. ‘This is driving positive change within those organisations, setting an example for others to follow and having a positive effect on our Island and our planet.’

Positive steps taken by Biosphere Partners include reducing energy consumption and waste; adopting recycling and reuse; reducing reliance on single-use plastics; buying local; committing staff time to projects that benefit the environment and community and supporting cultural and charitable events.

Natasha Beaumont, of Kestrel Insurance, said:

‘We are very proud to be associated with UNESCO Biosphere and to become its 200th partner. Achieving UNESCO Biosphere status reflects that the Isle of Man is a special place to live, work and visit. Kestrel Insurance is very happy to support the Island in achieving this.’

Partners’ commitments to the Biosphere Pledge are listed on www.biosphere.im ‘Get Involved’ section.

To apply to Partner UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man, fill in the online form.